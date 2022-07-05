Big Brother 2022 cast revealed: 16 new people on the BB24 cast

Paloma Aguilar from Big Brother 24 is an interior designer from San Marcos. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Big Brother 2022 cast was just revealed, with 16 brand-new players taking up residence in the house. Though the BB24 cast has been announced a bit later than usual, it doesn’t take away from the excitement of a new season.

Earlier, host Julie Chen Moonves announced the theme of the season and also talked a bit about the house design. This will be something fresh that should change weekly for the new houseguests.

Additionally, Julie teased a huge twist revolving around evictions that will become very important for the BB24 cast. Presenting a new twist could definitely increase the drama that takes place during the upcoming Eviction Ceremonies.

The Big Brother 24 cast

Below are the 16 new houseguests and their brief bios.

Kyle Capener: Unemployed 29-year-old from Bountiful, UT. (single)

Paloma Aguilar: 22-year-old interior designer from San Marcos, CA. (single)

Monte Taylor: 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, DE. (single)

Jasmine Davis: 29-year-old entrepreneur from Terry, MS. (married)

Michael Bruner: 28-year-old attorney from Saint Michael, MN. (engaged)

Taylor Hale: 27-year-old personal stylist from West Bloomfield, MI. (single)

Brittany Hoopes: 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta, GA. (married)

Daniel Durston: 35-year-old Vegas performer from Ontario, CA. (single)

Marvin Achi: 28-year-old chemical processing engineer from Rivers State, Nigeria. (single)

Terrance Higgins: 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago, IL. (married)

Ameerah Jones: 31-year-old content designer from Westminster, MD. (single)

Matt Turner: 23-year-old thrift store owner from North Attleborough, MA. (single)

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli: 24-year-old assistant football coach from Staten Island, NY. (single)

Nicole Layog: 41-year-old private chef from Fort Lauderdale, FL. (single)

Indy Santos: 31-year-old corporate flight attendant from Sao Paulo, Brazil. (single)

Alyssa Snider: 24-year-old marketing rep from Sarasota, FL. (single)

The Big Brother schedule begins!

As laid out in the Big Brother 24 schedule, the season premiere arrives at 8/7c on Wednesday, July 6. It will be a jam-packed night as Julie introduces the 16 new houseguests to America. And once they enter the Big Brother house, the competition to become the first Head of Household will begin.

The Big Brother live feeds will be turned on after the West Coast has watched the first episode, and that is where a lot of the personal conversations should begin taking place. It’s also where some early alliances could be formed and where the HOH will be shown debating about who they should target for a Week 1 eviction.

It’s going to be a very busy summer for the Big Brother 24 cast, so make sure to tune in on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays to see them all competing for the $750,000 prize. If you ever miss an episode, they can be streamed on Paramount+ after the fact.

And stay tuned, because Julie also teased that America’s Vote could have an early impact on this season. That might even take place after the first episode.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 at 8/7c on CBS.