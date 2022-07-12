Big Brother producer reportedly calls Taylor Hale situation ‘really disappointing’

Taylor Hale is a member of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother house has been an extremely unpleasant place for Taylor Hale thus far, with many houseguests working to get her out at the first Eviction Ceremony.

But to get to that point, some houseguests may have taken an unsavory path. In fact, Big Brother alums have taken to social media to accuse several of them of “micro-aggressions” and “bullying” in extensive posts.

Be aware that there will be some spoilers ahead about what happened at the Veto Competition and the resulting Veto Meeting, as that was directly impacted by the overall tone of the house over the last few days.

A Big Brother producer reportedly weighs in

According to Variety, a Big Brother casting producer stated that the treatment Taylor Hale has been receiving from members of the BB24 cast is “really disappointing.” That producer chose to remain anonymous, but they probably aren’t alone in their views about what has transpired.

One of the players, Paloma Aguilar, has been accused of treating Taylor badly. She has also been working hard to create a false narrative about Taylor and to ensure that if one of the nominees came off the block, Taylor would go up in their place.

Someone on the block did win the Power of Veto, and then HOH Daniel Durston put Taylor on the block. Paloma could then be seen on the Big Brother live feeds pretending to be Taylor’s friend while also conspiring to vote her right out the front door.

Fake crying Paloma to Taylor: If you have 1 friend out of this, it’s me! 🙄😡 #BB24 pic.twitter.com/tHms5t3ayv — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) July 11, 2022

The worst part for Taylor is that she hasn’t seen much of what is happening behind her back. She was caught off guard when she became a target for eviction this week, but she is slowly starting to really see what has been happening.

its slowly setting into taylor that paloma ruined her game off of an assumption because she said taylor isnt a “girls girl”and made the majority of the house turn against her :/ tay knows she has to work extra harder to get votes in her favor #BB24 #BBLiveFeeds #BB24LiveFeeds pic.twitter.com/lVATE4zYUe — A X E L (@thebarbiekat) July 12, 2022

Important Big Brother episodes coming up

On the Big Brother 24 episode schedule, everything regarding the POV will happen on Wednesday night. Then the first Eviction Ceremony of the summer will take place on Thursday night’s episode.

Keep in mind that a big eviction night twist for the BB24 cast is also coming up, so even though Taylor is currently on the block, she may not be the one going home first.

It will be interesting to see what makes it into the episodes and how many of the chats about Taylor make it into primetime. Tune in to find out.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.