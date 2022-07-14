Big Brother rumors: Did someone just quit the show?

It appears a Big Brother 24 cast member has left the game. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother rumors reveal that a member of the BB24 cast may already be gone from the game. This shocking news came out following the Wednesday night episode of the show.

A lot of drama has taken place over the last week, with the treatment of Taylor Hale taking center stage for a lot of Big Brother fans, alums of the show, and even a producer who released an anonymous statement.

And now, there might be some fallout from that situation, although there were other signs on the Big Brother live feeds that something might be going on with one of the new houseguests.

Did someone just leave the Big Brother house?

“A source has informed me Paloma is gone #bb24,” reads a cryptic tweet that just went up on social media.

The source of the tweet is HamsterWatch, which has been providing a lot of content about the show over the years. And when the owner of that site goes out on a limb like this one, it is safe to assume that they know what they are talking about.

If HamsterWatch is correct, then this means that Paloma Aguilar is done with Big Brother 24. But rather than provide answers, this leads to more questions, including why Paloma is no longer a member of the BB24 cast.

A tweet reveals that Paloma may be done with Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: @HamsterWatch/Twitter

More news from Big Brother 24

This raises a lot of questions about what will come next for the Big Brother 2022 season. Paloma is one of the three people up in America’s Vote, with Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider being the other two. One of them was about to get protected by the vote of America.

That was going to leave two people at risk of going home at the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony, which could end up saving the people on the block. There is/was a big eviction night twist coming for the BB24 cast, possibly putting one or both of the unsafe people that have a Backstage Pass at risk.

By this point, most Big Brother fans have likely seen that Michael Bruner won the Power of Veto and took himself off the block. The final nominees for eviction from HOH Daniel Durston are Terrance Higgins and Taylor Hale. If nothing changes, the BB24 houseguests will vote on evicting one of them on Thursday night.

#BB24 houseguests looking for that investment money Paloma promised them. pic.twitter.com/t9Vp1OFyYu — RealityBBQ #BB24 (@rbbq) July 14, 2022

If Paloma is really gone from the show, she might be the only person who leaves the game in Week 1. The producers may end up just scrapping the Eviction Ceremony if someone has already left the game.

Now, we will all wait for more answers, including whether or not Paloma self-evicted, or if a situation arose where the producers felt they needed to remove her from Big Brother.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.