Jessica Graf gives birth to new Big Brother baby with Cody Nickson

Jessica was a member of the Big Brother 19 cast back in 2017. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 19 couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson just had another baby, with the couple sharing the huge news today.

Now going by Jessica Nickson, this is the third child she has had with Cody. After being part of a showmance in the Big Brother house, the couple continues to add to their family in the real world.

Since appearing on the Big Brother 2017 season, Jessica and Cody have won a season of The Amazing Race; they got married, bought a huge house, and have now had three children together.

Cody also has a daughter from a previous relationship, so this is now his fourth daughter.

The new baby to the family is named Atlas Nickson, and she made her first appearance on social media with some new images that the couple shared.

We definitely expect to see many more photos starring Atlas in the near future. The couple shares many of their experiences and the big moments of their daughter’s lives on social media.

Jessica and Cody share the birth of Atlas

“Welcome to the world, @AtlasNickson 🤍 07.16.22 6lb 1oz,” Jessica shared in a new Instagram post.

And, yes, that is their new daughter’s Instagram address that she posted in the caption.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Lots of daughters for Cody Nickson

Paisley is the name of Cody’s daughter in his previous relationship. And his three daughters with Jessica are Carter York, Maverick, and Atlas.

The photo below shows Cody, a pregnant Jessica, Carter, Maverick, and Paisley from back on the Fourth of July.

A new season of Big Brother is underway

Big Brother 24 began on CBS, with a brand-new group of houseguests competing for the $750,000 prize.

One cast member left under mysterious circumstances, but here is a possible reason that Paloma Aguilar left the show before the first eviction night even took place.

To catch up on past episodes of the season, they can all be streamed on Paramount+. That’s also a great place to go back and watch previous seasons, where some classic game moments have taken place.

For fans who want to catch up, here are live feed updates for Week 2, including the new Head of Household, who got put on the block, and who won the Power of Veto this weekend.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.