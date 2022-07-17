Big Brother 24 live feeds update: A new HOH, Have-Nots, a Power of Veto winner, and the eviction target

Matt Turner loves wearing his hat around the Big Brother 24 house. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 live feeds have provided a lot of important information over the past few days, with a new Head of Household calling the shots, despite not even being able to walk.

Jasmine Davis became the Week 2 Head of Household after she won a challenge that took place after the Thursday night episode of the show. The seven people who advanced during the July 14 episode then competed in a second challenge later that night.

A lot of Big Brother fans believe that Jasmine touched the ground during her race against Terrance Higgins during the first part of the challenge. Here is a video and still photo of that moment in question, with the topic still being debated online.

During that episode, Jasmine also got hurt and needed help getting around the Big Brother house. She has been provided with crutches and a scooter, but some of the other houseguests are helping her with other tasks.

On Friday, Jasmine hosted her Nomination Ceremony, where she put Pooch and Taylor Hale on the block. Pooch was the Backstage Boss in Week 1, but he has been placed on the block as soon as he lost safety.

There were times on the Big Brother live feeds where Jasmine made it seem like she would be fine with either Taylor or Pooch being the second member of the BB24 cast to get sent home.

An important Week 2 Veto Competition

Jasmine, Pooch, Taylor, Terrance, Ameerah Jones, and Michael Bruner were the six people who competed for the Power of Veto. The feeds were off for a bit of time on Saturday, and when they came back on, it was revealed that Michael won the Power of Veto again.

#BB24

Pooch asks Michael if they plan is still Taylor or is it him.

Michael says it's still Taylor

Pooch asks him if he'll use the veto on Taylor

Michael says no why would he

Pooch says if they want to go after someone bigger and take down Taylor he's fine with it. pic.twitter.com/xYmH2P6iMm Get our Big Brother newsletter! July 17, 2022

Some more tidbits from the Big Brother live feeds

It looks like Michael will not use the Power of Veto, keeping Taylor and Pooch on the block for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony. And if the nominees stay the same, Pooch appears to be the primary target for eviction. Things could still shift, but it seems like nothing will change at the Veto Meeting that Michael hosts on Monday.

The Week 2 Have-Nots (cold showers, eating slop, etc) are Pooch, Daniel Durston, Terrance, and Nicole Layog.

And in regard to the BB24 cast member who exited the show, the reason Paloma Aguilar left may have been revealed.

For anyone who may have missed an episode of Big Brother 24, the show can be streamed on Paramount+.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.