Jasmine Davis injury update: Big Brother 24 cast member hurt herself during HOH Competition

It’s been a struggle for Jasmine Davis during Week 2 of Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 cast member Jasmine Davis hurt herself during the Week 2 Head of Household Competition and has been trying to deal with that injury ever since then.

Right after Jasmine finished doing a head-to-head race with Terrance Higgins on an obstacle course, she stepped off the stage and fell onto the mat. It was clear that she had done something to her left leg, and she had to be helped off the course during a commercial break.

Many Big Brother fans thought that Jasmine touched the ground during the challenge, which should have sent her back to the start. The producers let her move on, though. Here is some video of that moment on BB24 that fans continue to debate about.

Jasmine has needed a lot of assistance following her injury, making things very difficult for her in the Big Brother house. That has included needing some help in the bathroom and having to scoot down the stairs on her bottom if she needs to get around.

This will undoubtedly be something that a future segment of Big Brother 24 focuses on, but it appears pretty clear that Jasmine does not want to quit the game at this time.

Jasmine’s injury reminds a lot of Big Brother fans of when Christmas Abbott broke her foot and tore ligaments as a member of the BB19 cast. She stayed in the game and finished in third place that season.

How is Jasmine Davis doing with her injury?

Jasmine has been trying to treat her ankle with ice, elevation, and bandages, and she was provided with crutches and a scooter to get around the house. She did not immediately go in for or request an X-ray.

Jasmine's been sitting down with the others crowded around her – and she's got crutches #bb24 pic.twitter.com/QYlL2YHnvU
July 15, 2022

Early on Saturday, Jasmine revealed on the Big Brother live feeds that she had just put in a request to have an X-ray, also noting that she wouldn’t have to leave the lot to have it done.

Jasmine has also talked a lot about being in pain and that it is hampering her a lot in the house. We will have to wait to see what happens with the X-ray, but she also referenced the possibility that she may need to wear a cast.

There is likely much more to come from the Jasmine injury situation.

12:13 PM Jasmine and her scooter chatting with Turner on the LR couch. The chat turns to game talk so Turner sits on the scooter so he can whisper with Jasmine #BB24 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/U2MLjh4mSC — Joker's BB Updates #BB24 (@JokersBBUpdates) July 16, 2022

Some Big Brother 24 spoilers

For fans who want to know what else has been going on, here are the Week 2 Power of Veto spoilers. The cast played in a new Veto Competition on Saturday, setting the tone for who could be on the block this Thursday night.

We will also keep everyone posted on what is going on with Jasmine Davis. When Christmas Abbott hurt herself and underwent surgery, the producers let her return. But that was during a time when health and safety protocols weren’t in place yet. It’s unclear whether or not Jasmine would get to return if she needs a procedure.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.