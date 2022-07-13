Big Brother 24: Swimsuit photos released for the BB24 cast

Jasmine Davis is a member of the Big Brother 24 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother has released the swimsuit photos for the BB24 cast, letting fans see the new group of houseguests having fun in the backyard.

For most seasons of the show, the new cast will head to the backyard to pose for some sunny cast photos in their swimwear. The photos of the 16 brand-new people making up the BB24 cast have been released.

The current season of Big Brother started last week, and the Summer 2022 episode schedule reveals some important dates on the calendar. We are also getting very close to the first Eviction Ceremony of the summer.

Regarding that first eviction, there is a big twist coming up, and spoilers about it were posted online. It will tie into the America’s Vote that was presented after Pooch gave a Backstage Pass to three of the women.

The Big Brother 24 swimsuit photos get released

Below are the three group shots released for the Big Brother 24 cast, each showing the houseguests enjoying themselves in the sun.

First up, we have all of the Summer 2022 houseguests posing.

The Big Brother 2022 cast poses in their swimsuits. Pic credit: CBS

Next up, we have the eight women from the Big Brother 24 cast enjoying some time in the sun.

The women of the Big Brother 24 cast pose. Pic credit: CBS

And then we have the eight guys participating in the Summer 2022 season of Big Brother.

The guys of the Big Brother 24 cast pose in their swimwear. Pic credit: CBS

More news and notes about Big Brother 24

Don’t forget that the first America’s Vote for Big Brother 24 is still open. This is the chance for fans to save Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, or Paloma Aguilar. Those are the three women that Pooch put at risk, with host Julie Chen Moonves hinting that one of them could go home on eviction night.

That upcoming eviction night will arrive on Thursday, July 14, when someone from the BB24 cast is going to be sent home much earlier than they had hoped. Make sure to tune in on that big night, especially since there will be an exciting twist, and the people on the block might end up getting saved.

And for anyone who hasn’t been watching the live feeds, the treatment of Taylor Hale has created a lot of drama for the show, with a Big Brother producer weighing in on what they have seen so far.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.