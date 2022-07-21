Is Big Brother on tonight? A look at the TV schedule for BB24 cast

Jasmine Davis was the Week 2 Head of Household on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 2022 schedule has gone through a bit of a change for the current week, with news coverage pre-empting what was going to be an interesting episode on Thursday night.

Unfortunately, CBS announced that the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony has been postponed for the TV audience. This means no new episode for the night of July 21.

The BB24 cast will stay on schedule, though, and the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony will be pre-taped. It will then become part of the episode presented on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, July 24, CBS will give viewers two hours of Big Brother, including the revelation of a big new twist. This is the twist that Julie Chen Moonves was teasing earlier.

For readers who want to jump ahead, here are the BB24 spoilers about who is going home next.

And the good news within all of the episode shuffling is that things should be back on schedule after Sunday evening.

Big Brother 2022 schedule outlook

Below is a breakdown of when the next few episodes of Big Brother 24 will air on CBS.

Sunday, July 24 at 8/7c (two hours long)

Wednesday, July 27 at 8/7c (Week 3 Veto Competition/Meeting)

Thursday, July 28 at 9/8c (eviction and HOH Competition)

Sunday, July 31 at 8/7c (Week 4 Nomination Ceremony)

Wednesday, August 3 at 8/7c (Week 4 Veto Competition/Meeting)

Thursday, August 4 at 9/8c (Fourth elimination from BB24 cast)

Taylor and Michael agree to have each other's backs. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/QbUwhQMiT0

More Big Brother news

Big Brother 19 couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson just had another baby, with the former showmance taking to social media to show off their new daughter. This is the third child that the couple has had together since they first met in the Big Brother house.

And we are very close to the first season of Snake in the Grass debuting. It will feature several people from Big Brother and Survivor and present another intriguing reality competition show to watch this summer.

The great news that CBS announced is that even though the episode was postponed, the Big Brother live feeds will remain up and running through the weekend.

The feeds will be busy over the weekend, with spoilers likely to reveal the Week 3 Head of Household, their nominees for eviction, and who wins the Power of Veto.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.