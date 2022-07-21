Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who is going home in Week 2?

Jasmine Davis will get one of her targets out of the Big Brother house. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 spoilers now reveal who is about to get voted out of the house. And to say it has been an emotional week for Head of Household Jasmine Davis would be an understatement.

Jasmine won the Week 2 HOH Competition, even though many Big Brother fans are still debating the results online. There are quite a few viewers who felt that she touched the ground during her head-to-head race before claiming victory.

After she took over as the HOH, Jasmine nominated Taylor Hale and Pooch for eviction. Pooch volunteered to go up on the block, while Taylor is someone who Jasmine has wanted out since the second day of Big Brother 24.

The houseguests participated in a Veto Competition over the weekend, where Michael Bruner won the Power of Veto. This is the second time Michael has won the POV this summer, making him a big threat to go deep into the game this season.

Michael declined to use the Power of Veto at the Veto Meeting, keeping the nominations the same for the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony. It means the houseguests will vote to send Pooch or Taylor out the front door.

It’s also important to point out that the network revealed that the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony had been postponed. There is no July 21 episode any longer, with that footage pushed back until Sunday, July 24 for CBS viewers.

Anticipation of the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony

Even though the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony will be pre-taped now, the houseguests will stay on schedule, and someone is about to get voted out of the BB24 cast.

Pooch made a critical error by deciding to campaign to be a pawn, as some houseguests saw it as a way to get him out of the house right away. And he has been talking himself into holes, causing his alliances to be worried about keeping him around.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

#BB24

Daniel tells Britt that he's probably going to vote Pooch out because it seems the way the house is going, doesn't want to be only vote.

Britt says she agrees & thinks they are in the same boat

Daniel-even Monte came up to me & said it's too soon to ruffle feathers pic.twitter.com/fXacz4Z7T4 — #BB24LiveFeedUpdates (@BBLiveUpdaters) July 20, 2022

Who gets evicted from Big Brother 24 in Week 2?

It looks like Pooch is doomed. 12 people are voting this week, and it could very easily become an 11-1 vote to keep Taylor in the game. Monte and Joseph no longer seem keen on working with Pooch, leaving Turner as the only one entirely on Pooch’s side at this critical juncture.

Big Brother fans should not be surprised if it ends up being one of those 12-0 votes with nobody wanting to be against the house at this early juncture. And we should all fully expect Jasmine to act shocked if Taylor doesn’t go home, likely leading to Taylor winding up on the block again in Week 3.

Taylor did a great job. Monte now feels comfortable voting Pooch out. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/tpZyP3ihRz — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) July 20, 2022

As a reminder, there is a July 20 episode, and the next installment of Big Brother 24 falls on July 24.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.