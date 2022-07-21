Could Big Brother live feeds be shut down for four days?

Alyssa Snider is hoping to win the Big Brother 2022 season. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother live feeds could be shut down for days, possibly creating a very disappointing situation for fans who subscribe to the service.

CBS recently revealed that the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony had been postponed, meaning no July 21 episode will air in primetime.

Instead, the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony will be pre-taped and then shown at a later date. This is to keep the houseguests on a schedule within the game, even though the audience is about to fall behind.

To keep the upcoming eviction a mystery, the producers may decide to turn off the live feeds to ensure that no spoilers pop up online. This would be a way to make sure that more people tune in to the Sunday, July 24 episode of the show.

Currently, there are no notes or warnings on Paramount+ to warn viewers that the feeds could be shut down, so maybe, just maybe, live feed subscribers will get to keep up with the houseguests and not miss everything that might take place inside the Big Brother house while the feeds are down.

But a recent social media post suggests Big Brother fans could be in for bad news.

A warning that Big Brother live feeds will be down?

Originally, the July 21 episode was just pushed back to July 22, and every indication was that the feeds would be down on most of Thursday and Friday. No further news has been provided about what might happen with the second pushback (to July 24).

Rumors about the live feeds being down for a while. Pic credit: @HamsterWatch/Twitter

What could happen while the Big Brother live feeds are down?

Typically, the houseguests do evictions and Head of Household Competitions on Thursdays, the Nomination Ceremony is on Friday, and the Veto Competition is on Saturday. If the Big Brother live feeds are down from Thursday through Sunday, it would mean subscribers missing all of those events.

The good news is that neither Big Brother, nor the producers of the show have announced that the feeds are going to be down. Maybe people are getting worried about it on social media for no reason. Maybe.

Our reaction thinking you'll be shutting off the feeds for four days straight. pic.twitter.com/jiP4udWDot — RealityBBQ #BB24 (@rbbq) July 20, 2022

As a reminder, Big Brother has an episode on Wednesday, July 20 at 8/7c and then the show returns at 8/7c on Sunday, July 24 with a two-hour installment. It should slide back into its regular schedule after that.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.