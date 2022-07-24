Big Brother 24 alliance: The Leftovers forms, could shake up house

Terrance Higgins could be on the block again on Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

A new Big Brother 24 alliance called The Leftovers has formed, setting up some interesting scenarios as the Week 3 Eviction Ceremony approaches.

We are going to address a lot of recent Big Brother 24 spoilers here, so be prepared to learn things that might not have been featured on any of the CBS episodes yet.

Going back to when we last saw the BB24 houseguests on television, Pooch and Taylor Hale were on the block following a Veto Meeting hosted by Michael Bruner in Week 2.

At the taped Eviction Ceremony, Pooch was sent home from the Big Brother house, and then Matt Turner won the Week 3 HOH Competition. That’s when the BB24 cast also began working as duos, with a big twist hitting the game.

Turner nominated the duo of Brittany Hoopes and Michael for eviction, with his vocal intent seen on the Big Brother live feeds to backdoor Taylor if it became possible.

When Brittany and Michael won the Week 3 Power of Veto, it led to a meeting in the HOH Room that may shift what takes place during the rest of the week. And it also led to an intriguing new alliance forming.

Who is in The Leftovers alliance?

Turner, Michael, Brittany, Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, Joseph Abdin, and Taylor have agreed to align in a new group that is called The Leftovers. It creates a situation where Turner would no longer target Taylor as a backdoor target and shift his eyes elsewhere.

Is this an alliance that is built to last? That’s entirely unclear, as some of its members are keen on working with other people. But sometimes an alliance just needs to survive for a week to get someone else out of the Big Brother house.

Who is the new eviction target on Big Brother 24?

If nothing changes, then it appears that Ameerah Jones is now doomed. If Turner goes forward with this plan, Ameerah will be sitting next to Terrance Higgins at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony. Terrance would become a nominee simply because he is in a duo with Ameerah.

The Veto Meeting takes place on July 25, so that’s when we will find out for sure if Turner really is going to go after Ameerah now. This would be a huge blindside in the house and it could certainly create some shockwaves down the road.

