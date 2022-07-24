Big Brother 24 veto results: Who won the Week 3 Power of Veto?

Julie Chen Moonves is back to host some more Big Brother this summer. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 veto results are in for Week 3, as the houseguests participated in the latest Veto Competition on Saturday afternoon.

This was an important challenge for several people, as the new Head of Household had a specific plan on how he wanted the final nominees to look on eviction night.

Matt Turner is your Week 3 Head of Household after winning a challenge late on Thursday night to take that power. Earlier in the evening, Pooch was voted out of the game, and Turner was pretty upset about it.

Turner has been targeting Taylor Hale with his plan to make sure she is one of the people on the block, but he decided to try to backdoor her during a week when the BB24 cast is playing as duos.

Here is a breakdown of the new duos twist, with seven pairs competing within the Big Brother house. Turner is with Jasmine Davis, making Jasmine safe for the week.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Turner put Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner on the block. Turner is also fine with Brittany going home should the nominees remain the same, but he wanted to put Taylor and Nicole Layog up in their place if given the chance.

On the feeds, Brittany broke down about being nominated.

Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 24?

The Week 3 Veto Competition players were Turner, Jasmine, Brittany, Michael, Taylor, and Nicole. It set up a very interesting scenario where Taylor could win the POV and save Brittany/Michael. That would lead to absolute chaos for Turner.

The Veto Competition had the players competing as duos, and the duo of Brittany and Michael just won. It means that at the Veto Meeting on Monday (July 25), they can take themselves off the block and force Turner to name a replacement.

I had speculated that we might have dual HoH's with the bestie twist – we don't. Jasmine is Turner's "Bestie" but all it means is she is 'safe' from the sounds of it. She does however have blurry version… enjoy her looking for her sunglasses in this clip.. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/hkWKezv3jI — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) July 22, 2022

More to come from Big Brother 24 this season

As we noted, the next new episode after the Veto Competition will be on Sunday, July 24, at 8/7c. It’s a two-hour installment, revealing to the television audience who got evicted between Taylor and Pooch, who became the new HOH and was placed on the block.

Julie Chen Moonves will also be a part of the Sunday night episode, where she will explain all the details about the Besties twist.

happy birthday Joseph, with a smashed egg on the head from Indy, Brazilian tradition #egghead #bb24 pic.twitter.com/Dx3SHNjhJv — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) July 23, 2022

For anyone who hasn’t seen it, Paloma Aguilar issued a statement about her Big Brother 24 experience. She had some eye-opening things to say, likely foreshadowing more comments from her in the near future.

