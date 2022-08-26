Big Brother Double Eviction sends two to BB24 jury house

A showmance blinded Kyle Capener on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother Double Eviction brought a lot of excitement. Julie Chen Moonves and an in-studio audience ushered two people to the BB24 jury house.

The show’s latest installment was Big Brother 24, Episode 22, and it was a one-hour presentation that took the cast down to just eight surviving members.

One of the takeaways that some fans might have is that Jasmine Davis was playing up a fake limp to gain sympathy (again).

This is one of the reasons that several Big Brother fans have turned on Jasmine this summer and have become frustrated with how she was playing the game.

Recently, the term “JasMean” was even trending on social media, along with a lot of complaints from viewers about how Jasmine was playing up her “birthday month” to get special treatment.

But back to the Double Eviction, which led to two people getting sent packing while seeing their dreams of winning the $750,000 prize going up in smoke.

Who got evicted at the Big Brother 24 Double Eviction?

Julie didn’t waste much time getting straight to that first Eviction Ceremony of the night, with the first vote taking place after only about 15 minutes of the episode had passed.

At the inside Eviction Ceremony, Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes voted to evict Jasmine Davis. It was a unanimous 2-0 vote, sending Jasmine to the BB24 jury and saving Monte Taylor to play another week. Monte appeared pretty relieved after Julie made the announcement.

Alyssa Snider and Matt Turner voted to evict Joseph Abdin in the backyard. This was also a 2-0 unanimous vote, making Joseph the third member of the BB24 jury. Kyle Capener survives another week.

Who are the BB24 cast members left?

The final eight houseguests are Michael Bruner, Terrance Higgins, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Matt Turner, and Monte Taylor.

And it’s worth noting that Jasmine didn’t get to take the stage and give her goodbye message to Taylor that she was planning way back in Week 1 of the Summer 2022 game.

The pressure is on now for the eight remaining houseguests, as they are two steps closer to possibly winning, thanks to the Double Eviction night. They are also coming up on a really tenuous Power of Veto that will be on the line this weekend.

