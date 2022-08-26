Big Brother 24: Who is the new HOH for final eight?

Terrance Higgins made it to the final eight of the Big Brother 24 cast. Pic credit: CBS

A new Big Brother 24 Head of Household has taken charge of the final eight houseguests.

Earlier in the night, Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin fell in the Double Eviction episode.

Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins were the outgoing HOHs, and they had to watch Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Matt Turner, and Monte Taylor play in the new Head of Household Competition.

Alyssa knew that she was on the outside of everything during the challenge. If she or Kyle didn’t win HOH and gain some automatic safety, it meant that one or both of them could wind up on the block very soon.

The results of the Week 8 HOH Competition could also dictate whether or not The Leftovers would survive as an alliance. Something different could very easily be on the horizon.

It’s also important to mention that when the two groups got combined again, a number of people looked like they were very nervous about Jasmine and Joseph getting evicted.

Who just won the Big Brother 24 HOH for Week 8?

Matt Turner won the late-night Head of Household Competition and he takes control of the final eight members of the BB24 cast.

Turner has a lot at stake this week, and it will be very interesting to see the direction that he takes with his nominees. Will he stick with The Leftovers? Or is he more keen to work with The Afterparty that formed in the backyard. Stay tuned!

Turner has literally the most game information than anyone in the house. He knows everything. Who does he really want to go to the end with? He can hand pick his own team to make a run to the end. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/fyBfjk32jU — Dolffica Johnson (@Dolffica) August 26, 2022

Drama coming to Big Brother house

The Big Brother live feeds are going to be really interesting over the next few days, with the new HOH naming two nominees on Friday (August 26) and then six people playing in the Veto Competition on Saturday (August 27).

Hopefully, we are getting close to seeing some footage from the BB24 jury house. Now that Indy, Jasmine, and Joseph are spending some time in that mansion, maybe we will get to see how they reacted to seeing each other post-eviction.

Turner has a lot of power and some strong alliances, but he will have to burn at least one bridge this week. Now that jury management is an important part of the equation, he needs to weigh his options very carefully.

You can pinpoint the exact moment her heart rips in half #BB24 pic.twitter.com/raYNFXPRcz — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) August 26, 2022

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.