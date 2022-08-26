Big Brother 24 spoilers: Nominees revealed on feeds

Alyssa Snider made it to the Big Brother 24 final eight. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers coming from the live feeds reveal who the new Head of Household has nominated for eviction.

On the latest episode of the show, Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin got evicted. The Double Eviction also brought an end to the Split House twist, allowing everyone to live under one roof again.

Once the dust had settled and the backyard group was able to enter the house again, the final eight houseguests played in an important Head of Household Competition.

It was Matt Turner who became the new HOH, giving him power in a week where he might have been better off not being the one in charge. This is forcing Turner to pick a side, and he can no longer hang out in the middle.

On Friday (August 26), Turner hosted a Nomination Ceremony where he put two people on the block. Those people will get a chance to save themselves during the upcoming Veto Competition.

So, did Turner stick with The Leftovers, or did he slide over to become a real member of The Afterparty that formed in the backyard?

Who did Turner nominate for eviction?

At his Nomination Ceremony, Matt Turner nominated Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes. He has certainly gone against the grain here.

This is a bold move for Turner, even though it does draw a line in the sand for him and other houseguests. He might have been better served having someone else as HOH this week, but he definitely has the power to make sure the final seven ends up to his liking.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Alyssa and Brittany are shmoozing each other – Terrance is shmoozing/explaining last week to Monte pic.twitter.com/8XLPsqZlCX — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) August 26, 2022

Important Veto Competition coming up

On Saturday (August 27), the houseguests will take part in the Week 8 Veto Competition. Winning the Power of Veto could secure someone’s safety, but it could also create a situation where Turner could lose more jury votes by putting the wrong person up as a replacement nominee.

Going through old clips and found Taylor & Lays making their F2 on night 1. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/th3Ub8LHNt — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) August 24, 2022

It’s starting to get down to crunch time in the Big Brother house and the scrambling is going to really get started when it comes to people making the final seven. This is a crucial week for alliances to be cemented and allies to become set for the final push.

The Big Brother live feeds could get really busy in the overnight hours due to the Nomination Ceremony, leading to a really competitive Veto Competition.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.