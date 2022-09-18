Big Brother schedule this week: The final episodes for BB24

Jasmine Davis is a member of the Big Brother 24 jury. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother schedule for this week isn’t a typical one for fans, with no Wednesday night installment and the big season finale coming up.

We are heading into the final week of the competition, and the episodes will feature the final four as they work down to the final three of the BB24 cast.

Someone in this group is going to be leaving the Big Brother house with a nice $750,000 prize, and there are likely to be a number of disappointed people based on the results.

The playing field seems level after Michael Bruner got evicted, meaning we might end up with an unpredictable finale.

Monte Taylor, Brittany Hoopes, Matt Turner, and Taylor Hale constitute the final four within the Big Brother 24 cast. Taylor became the final four HOH, giving her an automatic spot in the final three.

Now, the remaining episodes of Big Brother 24 will show as the final three is decided, how the final HOH Competition plays out, and then who the BB24 jury picks to be the Summer 2022 winner.

Big Brother schedule this week for the BB24 cast.

Below is the full list of remaining episodes on the Big Brother 24 schedule. There is no Wednesday episode left to air due to the return of Survivor and The Amazing Race on the Fall 2022 schedule for CBS.

Episode 32: Sunday, September 18 at 8:30e and 8p.

Episode 33: Thursday, September 22 at 9/8c.

Episode 34: Friday, September 23 at 8/7c.

Episode 34: Sunday, September 25 at 8/7c (two-hour finale).

More Big Brother 24 news

For Big Brother fans who want to jump ahead in the results, here are the BB24 spoilers about the final Power of Veto. The houseguests already played it all out and the final nominees for the week are set.

That’s not all that has gone down in the house, so here are spoilers about other Big Brother events from the past few days that have been showcased on the live feeds. It includes the evolution of the Taylor and Monte showmance.

Just as a reminder, the Big Brother 24 season finale airs on Sunday, September 25. That’s when the full BB24 jury takes the stage, as well as when four of the people evicted before the jury formed get invited back to talk with host Julie Chen Moonves.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.