Monte Taylor ‘shocked’ he lost Big Brother 24, talks about votes he thought he had from BB24 jury

Big Brother 24 runner-up Monte Taylor was pretty shocked by the outcome on finale night.

After winning the final Head of Household Competition, Monte thought that he was about to win the $750,000 when he chose to send Matthew Turner to the BB24 jury.

Unfortunately for Monte, it was Turner who ended up being the only person to vote for him to be the Big Brother 24 winner.

When Julie Chen Moonves read off the votes, it was Taylor Hale who won Big Brother 24. The 8-1 vote total made it seem like a really one-sided season of the show.

Later, Taylor was also named America’s Favorite Houseguest, winning a close vote against two other fan-favorites from the season.

“I had no doubt in my mind that I would be coming out on top after the vote,” Monte told Entertainment Weekly after the season finale aired.

Monte Taylor shocked by BB24 jury votes

“I felt like the stars were aligning. I thought that everything was working out perfectly in my mind, especially given my résumé, given the relationships that I had in jury, and how I played this game thus far,” Monte stated about his confidence level.

Monte said that he expected to receive the votes of Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Indy Santos, Terrance Higgins, and Michael Bruner. Instead, all five of those people voted for Taylor to win.

“I thought those votes were going to come through, just because of the relationships that I had with them, the type of game that I played, the moves that I made,” Monte elaborated to EW.

Monte addresses his negativity toward Taylor Hale early in BB24

In the video shared below, Monte spoke in-depth with Sharon Tharp at Us Weekly about his time on Big Brother. He took the time to address some of the comments he made about Taylor earlier in the season, spoke about the vote to send Kyle out the door, and how he feels about Taylor winning Big Brother 24.

“As far as the things that I said earlier on in the season, which I do not remember – and I’ve had conversations with Taylor where I have come to terms with the fact that I was not aware of everything that was truly going on, and my perspective on things was completely different,” Monte said when asked about the negative comments he was making about Taylor.

“And based off of the information I was working with, I made those statements and I apologized to Taylor for the fact that I’ve thought of her in a different light earlier on in the season,” Monte went on to add.

Will we see Monte on Big Brother again? He certainly has a personality that could lead to him being invited back for an All-Stars or second-chance season at some point in the future.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.