Big Brother winner Taylor Hale addresses claims she did Botox, begins watching BB24 season

After winning Big Brother 24, Taylor Hale is beginning to watch the show and address claims and rumors that she has seen on social media.

It might take her a while to address everything, especially since there were so many episodes for the Big Brother Summer 2022 season.

“Alright. I’m ready to dive into the season,” Taylor posted on October 1 as she finally got some time to go back and watch the episodes that featured her.

For any fans who may have missed it, Taylor also announced her cruise partner.

After getting named America’s Favorite Houseguest from the BB24 cast, Taylor was notified that she would be going on a seven-day cruise with a person of her choosing.

That cruise came as a bonus that went along with the $50,000 prize she won for receiving so much support from Big Brother fans.

Taylor Hale begins watching Big Brother, gets fan support

“Please be prepared it’s an emotional experience. remember we are here for you,” posted one Big Brother fan when they saw Taylor posting about being ready to watch Big Brother 24.

It’s going to be very interesting to hear what she feels about the comments that were made about her (behind her back) during most of the Big Brother season.

Taylor addresses rumors she used Botox

“I am screaming – I saw someone thought I did too much Botox because my mouth moves oddly when I speak. No babes I just have an overbite and kinda crooked teeth,” Taylor posted to Twitter on Sunday.

A lot of fans were quick to respond with their support, some calling Taylor “beautiful” and others saying she is “pretty” as they saw her post. The amount of support shows how many viewers are still enamored with the former beauty queen.

