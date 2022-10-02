Big Brother winner Taylor Hale reveals who is joining her on cruise

Taylor Hale won a cruise on Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale won a cruise for finding so much fan support on the latest season of the hit reality competition show.

On finale night, Taylor was named the Big Brother 24 winner in an 8-1 vote over Monte Taylor. She received a cool $750,000 prize for the big win.

Later, Monte revealed how “shocked” he was to lose, noting that when it was time for the BB24 jury to vote, he felt very sure he was about to be rich.

In addition to being the BB24 winner, Taylor was also named America’s Favorite Houseguest. Fans of the show got to select their favorite member of the BB24 cast, and most of them voted for Taylor.

For being named AFH, Taylor won a nice $50,000 prize, but she also earned a cruise that the show was using as a cross-promotion with The Real Love Boat on CBS.

As part of her cruise package, Taylor got to invite someone to join her.

Who is Taylor taking on Big Brother cruise?

Taylor did a new interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, revealing that Joseph Abdin is joining her on the cruise.

This seems to indicate that the relationship between Taylor and Joseph is off and running, possibly leading to a long-term situation between the two members of the BB24 cast.

In the video shared below, Taylor speaks with Julie about her thoughts on the show as the post-season continues.

Are Taylor and Joseph becoming a BB24 showmance?

On finale night, Joseph and Taylor each said things to Julie that insinuated that there was mutual interest in a relationship forming. They had just been friends while living in the Big Brother house, but it was clear that some feelings might have been developing.

Since the show ended, Taylor and Joseph have been spending much more time together, including going to California Adventures as part of a group of Big Brother alums this past week.

A cruise sure sounds like a good way for the potential couple to see where they stand, and it will be interesting to see if they become social media official when they return from the seven days at sea.

For people interested in appearing on the show, applications for Big Brother 25 are now open. A $750,000 prize is on the line again for people who compete on the show during Summer 2023.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.