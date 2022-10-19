Big Brother 24: Kyle visits Alyssa in Florida, does TikTok skit

Kyle Capener was on the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 alums Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider had some fun filming a new TikTok skit this week.

Kyle is down in Florida to visit Alyssa and have some fun in the sun.

Based on his post to TikTok, it appears that he is going to hit up Harry Potter World while he is there.

While they were a part of the BB24 cast, Kyle and Alyssa were involved in a showmance.

Due to some midseason controversy, though, Alyssa broke up with him right before Kyle was sent to the jury house.

Alyssa was evicted a short time after Kyle, and they then got to spend some time on the jury before voting for Taylor Hale to become the Big Brother 24 winner.

Kyle Capener hanging out with Alyssa Snider again

Taking to his Instagram page, Kyle showed that he was flying somewhere, but he didn’t reveal what was happening until a TikTok post he made a short time later.

As seen below, Kyle is in an airport where he starts the brief TikTok skit, and then it flashes to a grocery store where Alyssa pops up from behind him.

We fully expect to see the duo sharing their new adventures on social media over the next few days, and that will likely include a stop at Universal Studios.

More Big Brother news

Speaking of vacations, Jessica Nickson and Cody Nickson from BB19 are taking one in Florida as well. Jessica asked Big Brother fans for help as she planned a Disney vacation that included four kids.

And in news about kids, Amanda Zuckerman from BB15 is pregnant. This will be her third child with her husband.

Going back to the BB24 cast, Joseph Abdin says his family loves Taylor Hale. He finally made it home after spending a lot of time in California following the end of the season.

As for Alyssa, she has been back in Florida for a while, and now Kyle has come down to visit for the first time.

A new season of the hit reality competition series is scheduled to air in Summer 2023. That’s when the Big Brother 25 cast will take over CBS for the summer, with a brand new group of people playing the game.

To go back and watch Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider playing the game, fans can stream all episodes online. It was definitely a wild ride for the (former?) couple.

Big Brother 24 is available for streaming on Paramount+.