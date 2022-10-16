Big Brother couple asks fans for help in planning Disney vacation

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf from Big Brother 19 are planning a trip. Pic credit: @thejessicanickson/Instagram

Big Brother alums Jessica Nickson and Cody Nickson are heading to Disney soon, and they asked their social media fans for some help with the trip.

It was as members of the BB19 cast that Big Brother fans got to know Jessica and Cody.

The two houseguests struck up a quick friendship while playing the game, and it developed into a showmance before Jessica got eliminated from the game.

Cody ended up as a member of the BB19 jury, but after the game ended, the couple reunited and took their showmance into the real world. They even ended up competing on a season of The Amazing Race where they took home the $1 million prize.

Jessica gave birth to Atlas Ruby Nickson this past summer, making it the third child that they have had together since their Big Brother experience.

And now, they are all heading to Disney World as a family to have some fun in the sun.

Jessica asks Big Brother fans for some help with Disney planning

“OKAY TEAM! I need your help! This weekend I’m packing the for the whole family to head to Disney come Thursday. Yes, everyone! Me, Cody, Paisley, Maverick, Carter, Atlas and my mom!” Jessica posted on Instagram with images of the last time she and Cody visited Disney.

Jessica went on to ask for some help from her followers to make sure her family would be comfortable and have a great time on the trip.

It’s certainly a tall task to take that many young kids on a trip to one of the Disney parks, and most parents would welcome any help to ensure that the trip goes off flawlessly.

While Jessica and Cody have certainly been to Disney World with two of their kids before, taking four of them is going to be a next-level mission for the Big Brother couple.

Jessica and Cody celebrate wedding anniversary

In addition to planning a new Disney trip, Jessica and Cody also celebrated being married for four years.

“& just like that, it’s been 4 years since we picked each other to walk through this life. Being with you has ALWAYS been easy. Loving you has been easier. God has showed me so many times through these years that you are my soulmate and you’ve been literally the best teammate, husband and father a girl could ask for,” Jessica wrote on Instagram.

“I love you! Cheers to 100 more years and a dozen more babies 😂 (Kidding!),” Jessica finished up her caption for two images of the happy couple celebrating their latest wedding anniversary.

