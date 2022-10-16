Amanda Zuckerman from Big Brother 15 shares new pregnancy photos to celebrate fall

Amanda Zuckerman was on the Big Brother 15 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 15 alum Amanda Zuckerman is expecting a new baby, and she has shared some new photos to celebrate fall.

It was just back in September when Amanda revealed that she and her husband are expecting another baby.

“After having 2 babies through IVF, this little miracle decided to join the fam naturally. No shots, no timing, no planning. Baby Boy Zachman #miraclebaby #babyboy #pregnant,” Amanda later posted on Instagram.

According to Amanda, their third baby is set to debut in March 2023, so we will likely see a lot of additional photos as the due date draws closer.

It was back on the Summer 2013 season of Big Brother that fans got to know Amanda. She was a very competitive member of the BB15 cast, often playing the game with a strong intensity.

Amanda ended up finishing in seventh place on Big Brother 15, with Andy Herren voted as the winner over GinaMarie Zimmerman on finale night. Amanda was one of the BB15 jury members who helped Andy win a 7-2 vote.

More pregnancy photos from Amanda Zuckerman

“Fall Festivites 🍁 in 87 degree weather,” reads the simple caption that Amanda just provided with a series of new photos.

In the photos shared below, Amanda can be seen with her family out enjoying the fall a bit. In the second photo of her new collage, Amanda is shown cradling her baby bump with one arm as she holds a pumpkin in the other one.

Earlier this month, Amanda posted another photo where she posed with her husband and again cradled her baby bump with one arm.

