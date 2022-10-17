Big Brother 24: Joseph Abdin says his family ‘loves’ Taylor Hale

Joseph Abdin played on Big Brother during Summer 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 alum Joseph Abdin shared how his family feels about Taylor Hale in a new interview.

Taylor is fresh off winning Big Brother, where she won a very one-sided vote against Monte Taylor in the season finale.

One of the people from the BB24 jury that voted for her was Joseph, who continues to have a very high opinion of her.

And it appears that Joseph is not alone, as he shared some glowing comments about how his family feels about her as well.

“I actually came back home and surprised my dad. He thought I was coming two days later than [when] I initially showed up,” Joseph told Us Weekly in a new interview.

He also spoke about how his dad wasn’t that pleased that it took him two weeks to finally get home after finishing his time in the Big Brother house. When the lecture was over, though, they got back to normal.

Joseph Abdin’s family ‘loves’ Taylor after BB24

“My family loves her so much. They ask me a lot about her and make sure she’s doing well, and they’re very protective and loving of her, which warms my heart,” Joseph also told Us Weekly.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together over the past few weeks, which shouldn’t be too surprising since Taylor revealed that she was taking Joseph on the cruise with her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After being named America’s Favorite Houseguest, Taylor learned that part of the prize was a cruise-for-two. Taylor stated that she would be taking Joseph with her, giving their showmance an extra boost in the real world.

Joseph Abdin having fun in post-Big Brother world

After Big Brother 24 ended, Joseph was one of the houseguests who stayed at the home of Todrick Hall for a while. This allowed him and Taylor to watch some episodes of the show and react to it all on social media.

During that time, Taylor also addressed some rumors about herself, and the couple went to Disneyland and California Adventure with other former Big Brother houseguests.

It might surprise some fans that Taylor wants to do The Amazing Race with someone else, but that could lead to an interesting partnership on a future season of the show.

To go back and watch episodes of Big Brother 24 that feature Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale, the entire season is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.