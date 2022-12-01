Big Brother is coming to Netflix and Hulu

Dan Gheesling played Big Brother two times and was the BB10 winner. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother fans are going to be able to watch the reality competition show in some new places.

Each summer, CBS airs a new season, with three celebrity seasons also taking place during the winter months.

Those seasons have all been made available on Paramount+ for a while now, giving subscribers a place to go back and watch some of the most memorable episodes from over the years.

Now, Netflix and Hulu are getting in on the game, providing a new way to see some of the older seasons.

This move could also draw more fans to the hit reality competition series, especially with the ease that Netflix and Hulu make it to binge-watch shows.

It will be very interesting to see if a rating bump takes place when Big Brother 25 arrives in Summer 2023.

Big Brother on Netflix

Beginning on Friday, December 2, two seasons of Big Brother will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Big Brother 10, which Dan Gheesling won, and Big Brother 14, which Ian Terry won, are the two seasons that are about to pop up.

The BB10 cast played the game back in the Summer of 2008, while the BB14 cast, which featured several returning houseguests, was played in the Summer of 2021.

Big Brother on Hulu

Two seasons of Big Brother are arriving on Hulu on Thursday, December 1. This will be yet another way for people to watch some classic moments from the show.

Hulu will feature Big Brother 3 and Big Brother 7, going even further back into the history of the show.

The BB3 cast played the game way back in the Summer of 2002, featuring a lot of interesting developments and a legend of the game in Danielle Reyes.

And with the BB7 cast, the producers introduced an All-Stars season featuring some of the most intriguing people who played the game over the first six seasons.

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS.