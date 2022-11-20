Nicole Franzel does TikTok with her mom, dresses in matching outfits with Baby Arrow

Big Brother 16 cast member Nicole Franzel smiles for the camera. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel shared some fun content with her social media followers this weekend.

Recently, Nicole shared fall photos of Baby Arrow, while also teasing what the Christmas outfits will look like for her family.

And now she has returned with some more fun photos, this time sporting the same sweater as Baby Arrow and her mom.

Arrow is the nickname that Nicole and husband Victor Arroyo went with for their first child together.

It was as members of the BB18 cast that Nicole and Victor first met, and also just the beginning of their adventures together.

This has certainly made the couple one of the 10 most memorable Big Brother showmances.

Family sweater time for Nicole Franzel

“The best day with my best friends. Moms make the world go round. 🌎 I’d be so lost without mine. I’m so fortunate to have such a loving, generous, selfless mom who always puts her kids needs before her own,” Nicole wrote as the caption for a new Instagram post that features herself, her mom, and her baby.

It was a lovely note to her mom and they all looked like it was a lot of fun to pose for the series of pictures.

Nicole does a TikTok with her mom

Below is a TikTok video that Nicole also shared. In it, they do a quick dance number to show what kids do for fun today, and that fades into what people used to do for fun.

This is the first TikTok that they have done together, but we hope that there will be many more to come in the near future.

A new Big Brother cast is coming

We are in a break between seasons of Big Brother, but the reality competition show is returning next summer with some new content. Early indications are that it will be an entirely new cast again, giving fans some new people to cheer on.

In the time since Big Brother 24 came to a close, Matt Turner got engaged to his girlfriend. He popped the question to Megan once he got back to the real world, and now they are planning out how to spend the rest of their lives together.

It appears that Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider are dating now, and an official relationship for Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin was announced.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.