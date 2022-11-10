Big Brother: Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin reveal they are officially dating

Joseph Abdin played on Big Brother during Summer 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 alums Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin are officially dating.

The couple had been spending a lot of time together after the latest Big Brother season ended, thus making this announcement a bit less surprising to many fans.

At the same time, making it official is a big deal for Taylor and Joseph, as they had stated they wanted to take things slow when they emerged from the Big Brother house.

“My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we’d find a way to be together,” Taylor told People in a new interview that the couple just took part in.

“From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show, and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew,” Joseph told People in that interview.

If the reality competition show decides to do a themed season featuring couples at some point down the road, they might get invited back for another chance.

The evolution of Taylor and Joseph’s relationship

This is great news for fans of Taylor and Joseph because it seemed like the pair were destined to be together after flirting early in the Summer 2022 season of the show.

When Joseph got evicted during Dyre Fest in the backyard — while Taylor was living inside the Big Brother house — Taylor never got to say goodbye or explore a relationship. That has changed quite a bit for them now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much – I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Taylor told People about Joseph.

“It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more,” Joseph added about the whole experience.

More news from Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin

Recently, Taylor shared a video where she received a gift from Frito Lay. It turns out that the company enjoyed that Taylor was eating Lay’s so often in the house, leading to them sending her a nice surprise.

Going back to their relationship, Joseph revealed that his parents love Taylor and that they were very supportive of the developing relationship. Joseph also states that he wants to act more after his recent endeavors.

For fans of Big Brother 24, Matt Turner shared an unboxing of a care package he received from the show. His former girlfriend was featured in the video as well.

We say former girlfriend because Turner is now engaged after popping the question.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.