Taylor Hale gifted a year’s worth of Lay’s after Big Brother win

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale routinely walked around the house carrying a bag of Lay’s potato chips this past summer.

It became a funny part of the show and something that several houseguests attacked her about.

Taylor kept her cool through all of it, becoming the winner of that nice $750,000 prize for Summer 2022.

In addition to winning the show, Taylor also won America’s Favorite Houseguest thanks to the fans’ voting.

By becoming AFH, Taylor was given a cruise for two that she took Joseph Abdin on recently.

Upon returning from the cruise, Taylor received a package from Frito Lay that expressed how much the company enjoyed having her eating their product.

Taylor gets a package from Frito Lay

“Taylor, congratulations on winning the season and America’s Favorite Houseguest,” a letter enclosed in the box stated.

After calling Taylor “the queen of Lay’s” later in the letter, it stated that she was receiving a “free year’s supply of Lay’s” to enjoy.

Below is the video that shows Taylor opening the box of Lay’s potato chips as Joseph films it all taking place.

“A FREE YEAR’S SUPPLY OF LAYS. Thank you so much @lays for the love! And don’t worry everyone – this box is just the first shipment of the year’s supply (because you know I’ll blow through these in a week 🤣). #staygolden,” Taylor wrote as the caption to her post.

More news from Big Brother

To celebrate, a lot of Big Brother alums dressed up for Halloween. That included Taylor and Joseph from BB24, who went as characters that they played during the recent season of the show.

And speaking of celebrations, Matt Turner from BB24 got engaged. He spoke about his girlfriend during most of the past season of the show, and now he has proposed to her.

That wasn’t the only relationship news coming from the world of Big Brother, as Cody Calafiore just got engaged to his girlfriend. The pair is now on the road to getting married in the very near future.

A new season of Big Brother is on the way for next summer, but it could be a while until we learn the start date for the BB25 cast. No theme has been announced yet, either, but it seems like time for the producers to role out a new idea to get the fans excited.

