Big Brother Halloween: Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Kat Dunn, Nicole Franzel, and others dress up for 2022

Even Julie Chen Moonves loves dressing up for Halloween. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother alums have celebrated Halloween again this year, posing for photos that have been splashed all over social media.

When it comes to wearing costumes, it’s something that most people who have played Big Brother appear to be very comfortable with.

Each season, the houseguests are asked to wear a variety of costumes while playing the game. There are even punishment costumes that are assigned based on competition results.

This year has been no different, with several former Big Brother winners taking part in the festivities.

Entering the fray this time have been the members of the Big Brother 24 cast, with Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin leading the charge.

A punishment during BB24 was for Taylor and Joseph to be tied together as the rock characters Skid and Fancy – so they decided to re-enact it while out in the real world.

Big Brother Halloween costumes

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin went all-in with their updated Skid and Fancy costumes for Halloween 2022.

Kat Dunn from the BB21 cast dressed up as Lucy Ricardo this fall, posing for several different pictures that she shared on Instagram.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from BB19 went with a Harry Potter theme for their costumes. And they also dressed up their kiddos to help celebrate the big day.

Nicole Anthony from BB21 and BB22 went with a horror theme as she posed with her fiancé for their Halloween pictures. It seems like they had a lot of fun doing it.

Not to be left out, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves shared a picture of herself dressed up as a character from The Wizard of Oz.

More Big Brother winners dress up for Halloween

Taylor wasn’t the only Big Brother winner who was dressing up to celebrate the season.

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel and husband Victor Arroyo dressed up with an Aladdin theme in mind. They also dressed up their kiddo and the dogs.

Xavier Prather, who won Big Brother 23, went with a character from The Incredibles as he posed for photos that have now been shared online.

Jordan Lloyd, who won Big Brother 11 and is now married to Jeff Schroeder, tapped into a costume based on The Nightmare Before Christmas to celebrate Halloween with one of her kids.

Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore went as Zac Efron (Troy) from High School Musical this Halloween. And for any fans who haven’t heard yet, Cody got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, who is in the pictures as Gabriella Montez (played by Vanessa Hudgens in the films).

Speaking of Big Brother alums preparing to get married. Matt Turner from BB24 is now engaged after popping the question to his girlfriend.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.