Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore got engaged

Two-time Big Brother player Cody Calafiore is now engaged. Pic credit: CBS

Cody Calafiore is engaged to long-time girlfriend, Cristie Laratta.

The couple took to social media to let their fans, followers, and friends know all about it this weekend.

According to Cody’s post, they got engaged on October 22 with a lovely bouquet of flowers to help celebrate the big moment.

Cody and Cristie have been dating for a long time, with the couple living together in recent years.

Now, they will soon have a wedding that will likely have many Big Brother alumni in attendance.

As soon as they shared the big news on social media, quite a few notable Big Brother players stopped by the comment section to congratulate them.

Cody announces engagement to Cristie

In the post shared below, Cody and Cristie posted three photos of their big weekend. The first one featured the couple kissing, with Cristie holding her flowers and showing off her ring.

In the second image, Cristie wore a shirt with “Future Mrs. Calafiore” on it while she posed for a close-up of her hand with her shiny ring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And the third photo showed the flowers she received on the big day.

Big Brother alums congratulate Cody and Cristie

Cody Calafiore first appeared as a member of the Big Brother 16 cast and then returned for Big Brother All-Stars 2 (BB22). Cody finished as the runner-up on BB16, and then he was named the BB22 winner in his return.

Taking part in those seasons and being very active on social media and YouTube has led to a lot of friendships stemming from the Big Brother world. So, of course, many people have offered kind words in the comment section of their announcement.

“Congrats guy!” wrote BB16 winner Derrick Levasseur.

“Finally!!! Haha congratulations!!! So happy for you both!” wrote BB11 winner Jordan Lloyd.

“I’m not gonna cry… Congrats y’all,” wrote BB23 winner Xavier Prather.

“Oh my goodness!! Sooo happy for you two. congratulations,” posted Big Brother alum Dani Briones.

Below are even more congratulations messages from BB alums.

Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta receive encouragement from BB alums. Pic credit: @CodyCalafiore and @Cristielaratta/Instagram

More Big Brother news

Speaking of relationships involving people from Big Brother, Kyle Capener visited Alyssa Snider in Florida this past week.

This marked the first time the former BB24 showmance had seen each other in a while.

And Amanda Zuckerman from BB15 is pregnant.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.