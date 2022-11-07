Matt Turner shares unboxing of his Big Brother 24 care package

Matthew Turner finished in third place on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 alum Matt Turner is back in the real world, taking the time to enjoy his life outside of captivity.

Recently, Turner got engaged to his girlfriend, setting the stage for a Big Brother wedding to take place in the near future.

We will likely hear a lot more about what Turner and Megan Belmonte plan to do with their wedding, as he loves posting on social media.

But before he popped the question, Turner recorded himself with Megan as they unboxed his Big brother 24 care package.

When seasons of the show come to an end, many houseguests receive outfits and other trinkets from the time they spent playing the reality competition show.

And since Turner has a long history of creating online content, it only made sense for him to film the unboxing. Plus, this was a great way to interact with his social media followers again.

Matt Turner and Megan Belmonte unbox a Big Brother care package

Below is the full video that Turner shared on YouTube, and it’s also a great opportunity for Big Brother fans to get to know Megan a little better.

The box is a pretty big one, and it includes the hat that Turner is seen wearing in the picture above. It came from the time that he spent at Dyre Fest and had to live in the backyard for a week of the show.

As Turner and Megan pull things out of the box, he reminisces about the events and challenges he took part in during the Summer 2022 season.

There is also a letter from Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves in the box.

