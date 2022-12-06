Big Brother showmance ends: Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are done

Tyler Crispen played Big Brother twice and was engaged to Angela Rummans. Pic credit: Gordon Patterson/CBS

Big Brother 20 alums Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans have reportedly broken up.

The couple met as members of the BB20 cast, striking up a showmance while also trying to keep it a secret. Their strong bond helped them make it far, with Tyler finishing in second place and Angela coming in fourth place.

For most of the Summer 2018 season of Big Brother, Tyler and Angela tried to keep their new relationship under wraps, but it eventually came out to the rest of the houseguests.

Once they were outside of the Big Brother house, Tyler and Angela continued their relationship, eventually moving in together.

When Tyler proposed to Angela, they became engaged and set out on a path to get married.

On many of their social media posts after that engagement, the BB20 showmance even teased fans about their wedding plans.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans broke up

For quite a while now, Big Brother fans on social media had an inkling that Tyler and Angela had broken up. The couple was no longer sharing photos of themselves together, and their social media posts had stopped referencing each other.

On Tuesday, the confirmation that they broke up went wide when Us Weekly reported that they had information from one of the couple’s friends.

“They broke up a while ago,” one of their friends told Us Weekly, while also noting that they were trying to help keep it a secret in case the Big Brother couple decided to reconcile.

That friend also stated that it was originally just a break in the relationship that has now turned into something more permanent. That’s also what Big Brother fans suspected when Angela traveled to Bali and remained there for a long time.

