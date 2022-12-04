Big Brother’s Jeff Schroeder blasts Balenciaga on live TV

Jeff Schroeder played Big Brother two times. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Jeff Schroeder from Big Brother didn’t hold back when the topic of Balenciaga’s new advertisement came up this week.

Balenciaga put out an advertisement that featured kids holding stuffed bears that were wearing bondage outfits. Following the backlash, those advertisements were taken down by the company.

There has been a lot of outrage occurring online and outside of stores that sell the merchandise, but Jeff felt that not enough had been done to address the situation.

Big Brother fans got to know Jeff when he appeared as part of the BB11 cast. He then returned as a houseguest on Big Brother 13, where he got to play with his then-girlfriend, Jordan Lloyd.

Jeff and Jordan are one of the 10 most memorable Big Brother showmances, and they have gotten married and had kids following their time on the reality competition show.

Now, Jeff serves as one of the co-hosts for Daily Blast Live, where he used that stage to share his thoughts on the Balenciaga controversy this week.

The Balenciaga controversy

Below is a quick news piece that was done about the Balenciaga advertisement, and it shows that protests had already started to form outside of stores. This gives some background to the statement that Jeff made on his show.

Jeff Schroeder goes off-script on Daily Blast Live

While taking part in a live segment on his show, Daily Blast Live, Jeff ended up taking out his ear piece as he ranted about the Balenciaga situation and how it was being addressed.

His unedited comments can be seen in the clip below, where he doesn’t hold back on sharing his opinions.

This guy had the guts to speak from the heart about Balenciaga while his gutless co-hosts quaked in fear of having an Unapproved Opinion.



He ripped out his earpiece because he was being told to stop and he didn’t care.



Bravo.pic.twitter.com/YX00YZnN93 — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) December 2, 2022

More news from the Big Brother world

A new season of Big Brother will be airing on CBS this summer. The 2023 version of the show has not released its theme just yet, but it looks to be comprised of a group of all-new houseguests.

One of the Big Brother 24 houseguests from this past summer is getting ready to be married. Matt Turner got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Megan Belmonte, and even teased which BB24 houseguests are getting invites to their wedding.

Elsewhere, Big Brother 21 fan-favorite Nicole Anthony is also engaged and planning out a themed wedding for the near future. It sounds like they are going to have a lot of fun on their big day if they can find the right location to host it.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.