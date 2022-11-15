Frankie Grande reportedly robbed and assaulted in New York, Big Brother alum is brother to Ariana Grande

Frankie Grande was a memorable houseguest on Big Brother 16. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother 16 alum Frankie Grande reportedly recently had a rough time during some time out in New York City.

According to TMZ, Frankie was attacked and robbed by two teens while walking in New York City last week.

The report stated that Frankie was punched in the back of his head and had his bag stolen before the two teens ran off.

It has not been revealed how Frankie is doing now, but he has continued to be active on social media and recently shared the fun he was having on Halloween.

Some good news from the situation is that the teens have reportedly already been arrested, which took place shortly after they tried to use one of Frankie’s stolen credit cards.

TMZ stated that the teens had been booked on crimes that included assault, robbery, and grand larceny.

Frankie Grande appeared on Big Brother 16 in 2014

During the Summer 2014 season of Big Brother, Frankie became a member of the BB16 cast. He quickly aligned with some big names from that season, working with Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore for much of the summer.

Frankie ended up finishing in fifth place after nearly making it to the end. As a member of the BB16 jury, Frankie voted for Derrick to become the Big Brother 16 winner. That was the season when Donny Thompson was also named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Frankie is the brother of singer Ariana Grande

When Frankie entered the Big Brother house, he was already a YouTube personality, but he had a big secret: he is the brother of pop singer Ariana Grande.

He tried to keep that to himself for most of the summer, but it eventually came out as he continued playing the game. In the time since he played Big Brother, Frankie has also gotten married.

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS.