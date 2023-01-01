Big Brother showmance: Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener share new photos from their Italy and Paris trip

Alyssa Snider played on Big Brother 2022 as part of the BB24 cast. Pic credit: @AlyssaSnida/Instagram

The Big Brother 24 showmance of Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener is still going strong, and the couple just vacationed in Europe.

It looks like Alyssa and Kyle had a lot of fun as they made stops in London, England, Venice, Italy, and Paris, France.

As members of the BB24 cast, the pair started up a relationship that was going strong until late in the season.

The couple decided to call it quits after some drama came up in the Big Brother house, but they reunited in Florida a few weeks after the season came to a close.

Since then, Alyssa and Kyle have been spending a lot of time together, and that included a recent vacation to Hawaii.

And that trip has now been followed up by a jaunt across the pond, where they have been sharing a lot of their adventures with social media followers.

Alyssa and Kyle looking good in Italy

“Thankful 2022 brought me you 🥂❤️,” Alyssa captioned a photo of Kyle and herself looking good in Venice, Italy.

Prior to that post, Alyssa made one about visiting the land of pasta, wine, and love.

Kyle and Alyssa visit London and Paris

The first stop that yielded some pictures for the Big Brother couple was London, England, where they got some great photos on the street and one of them kissing with The Eye in the background.

Then, it was off to Paris, France, where they ate at the Eiffel Tower and visited museums.

Some early Big Brother 25 news

Even though the BB24 cast just finished playing the game this past fall, it’s time to start looking forward to the next season of the show.

Host Julie Chen Moonves teased a Big Brother 25 theme recently, getting a lot of positive buzz going. Fans might be a tad mixed on opinions if these are hints coming from Julie.

And now there are rumors linking members of the BB24 cast to a new season, meaning people could possibly return to the show. Might Kyle Capener get brought back to play the game again?

New content involving past houseguests is also coming to Peacock, as four Big Brother alums star on The Traitors. The new reality competition show arrives later in January, and it includes celebrities from a few different programs.

To go back and watch Alyssa and Kyle playing the game, all episodes of Big Brother 24 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2023 on CBS.