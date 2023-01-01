Everything Big Brother fans should know about The Traitors

Cody Calafiore from Big Brother 16 joined the cast of The Traitors. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother fans may want to tune in for episodes of the new show, The Traitors.

Debuting on Peacock, this reality competition show will feature four former Big Brother houseguests going up against many other people for a cash prize.

A previous version of the show debuted on British TV, and it created a lot of positive buzz.

Now, fans of reality television in the United States are going to see a show that blends challenges with a form of psychological warfare among contestants.

A $250,000 cash prize is on the line, and the show consists of 10 reality stars and celebrity contestants playing with 10 civilians.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Three of the people will be “the Traitors,” that will try to steal the money from everyone else. The non-traitors will be known as “the Faithful” as the season plays out.

How does The Traitors work?

On the British version of the show, the three Traitors were selected by the host on the first day, and they were then able to meet to concoct strategy. Then, each night, the Traitors would meet and decide on a person from the rest of the cast to eliminate.

Additionally, there are challenges to win money for the prize fund, to secure safety, and to gain favor among the rest of the competitors. Gaining safety could be a big deal for a “Faithful” who has been targeted by “Traitors” on a given day.

To wrap up a day of the game, all the players meet to discuss who should be eliminated before ultimately doing a private vote to decide the fate of someone. This is the second way a player can be eliminated, which is where the Traitors are also at risk.

There could be slight tweaks to these rules and how the game is played with the U.S. version, but it definitely seems like something that fans of reality TV should enjoy.

Big Brother alums on The Traitors cast

Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore and Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly are joined by Celebrity Big Brother alums Brandi Glanville and Ryan Lochte.

The other celebrities are Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor).

As mentioned, they are also joined by 10 civilians, which includes yoga instructor Azra Valani, actress Geraldine Moreno, and hair stylist Anjelica Conti.

When does The Traitors begin?

All 10 episodes of The Traitors will arrive on January 12, 2023, with Peacock providing the ability to stream and binge-watch the entire season.

Actor Alan Cumming is serving as the host of the show, and he should bring his own flair to the duties.

For Big Brother fans looking forward to their own show returning, new BB25 cast rumors suggest returners coming from recent seasons.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also teased a Big Brother 25 theme that could be interesting.

The Traitors arrives January 12 on Peacock.