Alyssa Snider says she loves Kyle Capener in new Big Brother showmance photos

The Big Brother 24 showmance of Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener is still going strong in the real world.

After meeting as members of the BB24 cast, Alyssa and Kyle struck up a relationship that lasted until right before Kyle got evicted.

The couple broke up on the show, and they also went their separate ways when the season came to an end.

Later, though, Kyle traveled to Florida to spend some time with Alyssa, and that relationship flame got rekindled.

Since then, they have been spending a lot of time together, and that included going out to an event that they each shared images of on social media.

In the latest set of images, Alyssa expresses her love for Kyle, and it seems pretty clear that the feelings are strong for the pair.

“Loving you is something I’m really good at 💘,” Alyssa wrote as the caption for the series of new photos that are shared below.

In the new images, Kyle and Alyssa can be seen enjoying each other’s company at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida.

They look really good dressed up for the day, and nearly 28,000 people have already liked the post (at the publishing of this article).

