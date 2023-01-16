America’s Favorite Houseguest from Big Brother 21 looking for wedding venue

Nicole Anthony is planning her wedding after playing Big Brother twice. Pic credit: Cassie D’Agostina/CBS

Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 is busy looking for a wedding venue.

Big Brother fans met Nicole when she was a member of the BB21 cast, where she ended up finishing in third place.

Even though she didn’t win the show, quite a few fans were cheering her on as she tried to battle her way to the end.

On finale night, Nicole was named America’s Favorite Houseguest, earning a nice $25,000 prize for the honor.

Due to her popularity on the BB21 cast, Nicole got invited to participate in Big Brother: All-Stars 2 the following summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As a part of the BB22 cast, Nicole went home pretty early, but she has since found love in the real world.

Nicole Anthony is looking for a wedding venue

“Guys, touring venues gives me all the feels… excitement… nervousness… all of it!” Nicole wrote in a new Instagram post.

She talks about the perfect location needing the right “vibes.” She also asked for some help from her followers about how they decided where their big days would take place.

Who is Nicole Anthony engaged to?

Nicole is engaged to Brian Lefty Fontanez, and the couple looks really happy together in their Instagram Live videos and various posts on social media.

It was back in May 2022 when Brian popped the question, leading to some fun posts where Nicole talked about it online.

The picture below shows the couple enjoying their latest Christmas season together, with the comments featuring some lovely messages to one another.

Previously, Nicole had been teasing her followers about possibly doing a Halloween-themed wedding and feeling that they really needed to get started on planning the event.

But this past week, they officially announced that the real planning phase had begun.

More Big Brother news

For fans looking for a new season of the hit show, Julie Chen Moonves teased a possible theme for Big Brother 25 this summer. It was one of those teases where Julie revealed very little information but also got fans debating what could happen next.

There have also been some rumors about people from BB23 and BB24 playing BB25, which led to a lot of buzz on social media. Could we see some of them return to the show right away?

Those rumors have also led to a feud between Big Brother alums that involves a legend of the game and someone who just played on BB24.

Big Brother 21 is available for streaming on Paramount+.