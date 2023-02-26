Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore shares beautiful engagement photo with fiancée Cristie Laratta

Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore just shared a beautiful engagement photo.

In the photo, Cody can be seen smiling with his fiancée, Cristie Laratta, as they approach for a kiss.

On Cristie’s left hand, a good view of her engagement ring is provided for everyone to see.

It was back in October of 2022 that Cody popped the question and got exactly the answer he was looking for from Cristie.

The couple had been dating for a while, but they were taking it slow in regard to taking that next big step in their relationship.

Now, though, they are well on their way to planning a wedding.

Cody and Cristie’s engagement photo

Below is the social media post that Cody just put up on Instagram, showing the beautiful couple in a fun embrace.

The choice to go with a black and white photo was a great one here, and the photo has an iconic feel to it that they should enjoy looking at for years to come.

Already, a lot of people have stopped by the photo to share their support of the happy couple, including Cody’s brother, Paul Calafiore.

Paul was a part of the Big Brother 18 cast, taking his shot at the game two years after his brother finished second place.

Amber Borzotra, who also appeared on Big Brother 16 with Cody, was one of the first people to leave a comment on the picture.

After taking part in that BB16 season, Cody was invited back for Big Brother All-Stars 2, where he became the $500,000 winner.

Cody Calafiore’s followers are showing a lot of support. Pic credit: @CodyCalafiore/Instagram

More Big Brother news

A new season of Big Brother is beginning very soon, and the door was opened for more people to join the BB25 cast.

There have also been some intriguing BB25 twist rumors about what the producers might do during the upcoming summer season.

Some interesting news has come from Big Brother Canada, which has some fans in the USA worried about what the future might hold.

Many fans were shocked to learn that Big Brother Canada removed the live feeds, with the show deciding to go with clips from the feeds instead.

But back to Big Brother USA, where a new season is expected to arrive around the end of June or the beginning of July. A $750,000 prize is still on the line for the BB25 winner, and host Julie Chen Moonves is already teasing the fans.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.