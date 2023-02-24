Big Brother live feeds were canceled for the 2023 Canada season

Big Brother live feeds have been shelved ahead of the new season in Canada.

The shocking announcement was just made by the Big Brother Canada Twitter account, leading to a lot of surprised fans.

“Attention BBCAN fam! As we head into Season 11, Big Brother Canada’s Live Feeds are evolving,” began a new post designed to spread the news about what would be happening next.

That introduction certainly didn’t prepare anyone for what the rest of the post would reveal.

“Behind the scenes content will now be delivered through Digital Dailies – uncut footage from inside the BBCAN house, offering viewers an extended peek into the houseguests’ lives,” concluded the tweet.

In summary, the live feeds will remain turned off, and fans will instead get to watch pre-selected footage after the fact. That might take away a lot of the experience that Big Brother fans in Canada have been enjoying.

Could Big Brother USA turn off the live feeds as well?

There has been no indication from CBS, Paramount+, or the Big Brother USA producers plan to cancel the BB25 live feeds. A new season of the show has been ordered to air in the summer of 2023 on CBS, and advertisements for the live feeds have already been made.

Still, it’s going to be difficult for Big Brother USA fans not to worry that their live feeds could also be turned off.

And based on fan tweets — like the one shared below — there are a lot of people who don’t understand why the Big Brother Canada feeds have been canceled.

A statement about the new Digital Dailies for Big Brother Canada

“This new content offering came together after thoughtful consideration, with us taking a new approach to the BBCAN live feeds by offering an exclusive peek inside the house and moving away from the 24/7 live feeds,” said Lisa Godfrey about the new Digital Dailies.

At least the fans in Canada will be able to keep up with what is going on through the new Digital Dailies, but it’s unclear just how much coverage will be revealed by the producers. It could take a while for everyone to get used to the new format as well.

Big Brother US will be paying close attention to Big Brother Canada cancelling the feeds.

This is like a testing ground for them… pic.twitter.com/gtBoNoBTkq — EvelDick (@EvelDick) February 23, 2023

More news from Big Brother USA

In an amusing post on social media, a former Big Brother winner teased an all-winners season, which is also something that could help draw many eyes to the reality competition show.

And fan-favorite Tyler Crispen shared his audition tape, giving everyone a look at what he said to the producers. There were several moments that made him cringe as he live-reacted to re-watching the tape.

In some sad news from Tyler and Angela Rummans, the BB20 showmance revealed that they broke up.

Big Brother USA 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS and Big Brother 11 Canada airs on Global Network and STACKTV this spring.