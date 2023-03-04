Big Brother 25 live feeds: Good news for the fans

The Big Brother 25 live feeds had been in question following news from the Canadian spin-off.

Ahead of Big Brother Canada 11, it was announced that their live feeds would be gone.

Instead of offering live feeds, producers decided to offer a clip show each day to summarize the big moments.

Of course, the news from BBCAN11 got Big Brother fans in the United States a bit worried.

Removing the live feeds changes a lot, especially since there are a lot of stories that play out in the house that don’t make it to the episodes shown on television.

But now some news has come directly from the USA Big Brother production that should please fans of the show.

Will there be Big Brother 25 live feeds?

According to Entertainment Weekly, a source from the show says that there are no plans to remove the live feeds for the USA audience.

This means that Big Brother fans will be able to enjoy checking in on the BB25 cast this summer.

One of the biggest differences between the USA and Canadian presentations of the feeds is that CBS gets a lot of additional Paramount+ subscriptions from people in the states. This guarantees some additional revenue for the network.

So, despite any rumors popping up online, the live feeds should remain roughly the same. Hopefully, without too much time spent on the adorable kittens.

More news from Big Brother

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale revealed she won’t do Survivor or other reality TV shows like it. She also got into a debate about Chili’s with Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren.

And speaking of former Big Brother houseguests going at it, Janelle Pierzina shaded Nicole Franzel about being a villain on reality TV shows. Nicole is rumored to be part of a new show coming out soon.

Big Brother 20 cast member Tyler Crispen shared his audition tape, revealing to his fans what he said to the producers in order to become a houseguest. Recently, Tyler also spoke about dealing with depression, which may have impacted his BB22 appearance.

It shouldn’t be too much longer until specific information about the Big Brother 25 theme and cast gets released by the producers.

They did announce that a new casting opportunity is coming up, so potential competitors can apply in person. A nice $750,000 prize is on the line again, and the first episodes should arrive around the end of June or at the beginning of July 2023.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.