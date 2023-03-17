Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie gets engaged

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie just announced that he is engaged.

Jackson played on the Summer 2019 season of the show, beating out Holly Allen in a jury vote on the season finale.

That was also the season where Nicole Anthony finished in third place and was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

“God blessed me more than I deserve,” Jackson wrote at the beginning of a new Instagram post.

“I get to marry my best friend and I couldn’t imagine doing life or serving The Kingdom with anyone else. I love you,” he concluded his post.

Already, many people are leaving messages of support, including fans and fellow Big Brother alums.

Jackson Michie is engaged to Caitlin Goodrich

In the first photo from the post shared below, Jackson is shown getting down on one knee to propose to Caitlin Goodrich.

There are also photos of Caitlin hugging Jackson, looking at her ring, and then posing so the camera can see her ring.

The final photo provides a nice closeup of the ring with Jackson smiling in the background.

Cliff Hogg congratulates Jackson Michie

“Congratulations!!!!! 🤠👍🏻💍,” Big Brother 21 alum Cliff Hogg commented.

Cliff finished in fourth place that season after battling back from getting banished on the first day.

Below are more of the comments of support people have been leaving on his Instagram post.

Followers leaving Jackson Michie with some nice comments. Pic credit: @jackson_michie/Instagram

More news from Big Brother

A new cast is getting put together to play the game this summer, and the producers recently held an open audition.

It turns out that quite a few former houseguests attended the auditions and got to meet a lot of the fans.

The producers haven’t revealed when the new episodes will start rolling out, but here are some possible BB25 start dates that fans can write in pencil on the calendar.

And speaking of former players, a now 90-year-old BB10 cast member wants to play again. He shared that bit of information with winner Dan Gheesling.

Elsewhere, a new feud between Janelle Pierzina and Nicole Franzel is taking place, with their relationship still very strained following their appearances on Big Brother 22.

For fans who want to go back and watch Jackson Michie playing on Big Brother 21, all episodes from that season are available for streaming on Paramount+. That is also where other classic installments from the past can be watched during all this downtime between seasons.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.