Big Brother 25: Taylor Hale reveals shows she was recruited to be on, offers tips for BB25 cast hopefuls

Taylor Hale from Big Brother 24 created a lengthy video to help out people who want to be on the show.

The casting process for Big Brother 25 is currently underway, with people applying to play the game during the summer of 2023.

A $750,000 prize is on the line again, and the producers are working hard to bring in some fresh faces.

An open casting call took place recently, where many former Big Brother houseguests showed up.

From the comments made by people who attended, it sounds like the event was a success.

Another open casting call will happen in April, where people who have watched Taylor’s video can put their best foot forward.

Taylor Hale was recruited to be on Big Brother

According to Taylor, she was recruited to be on The Amazing Race. In the video below, she talks about being uncomfortable doing TAR and flat-out declined to be on Survivor.

Big Brother was then presented to her, ultimately leading to her being on the BB24 cast in 2022. And the rest is history, as she won Big Brother 24 in a one-sided jury vote.

Big Brother casting tips from Taylor Hale and Jesse Tannenbaum

In the video below, Taylor speaks with CBS casting director Jesse Tannenbaum. He is behind the casting for The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor.

Jesse talked about the number of applicants for Big Brother ranging from 5,000 to 7,000 each year, showing how many people want to play the game.

When asked what people should do to stand out, Jesse said it is important for applicants to reveal facts about themselves to pique the interest of the casting department.

He also answered many questions Taylor had gathered from fans, making this a must-watch video for anyone hoping to play on BB25 or BB26.

But going back to the Big Brother 25 cast, that new group of people will play the game this summer. The producers haven’t revealed a theme yet, so it will be a nice surprise when the information finally comes out.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.