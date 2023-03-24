Elena Davies from Big Brother 19 is turning heads with a new photo while revealing that she is waiting for a call from Playboy.

The photo has already received the support of fellow Big Brother alums.

Spicing up her Instagram page is something that Elena enjoys doing a lot, so this is something that her followers are familiar with.

Elena was a part of the BB19 cast in the summer of 2017 and made things interesting for the rest of the houseguests.

Before joining the reality competition show, she was a radio personality from Dallas, Texas.

She was also part of a showmance that included Mark Jansen, a personal trainer from New York.

Elena finished 10th place during her season, voting for Josh Martinez to beat Paul Abrahamian on finale night.

Elena Davies is ready for her magazine spread

“Waiting for @playboy to call,” Elena wrote at the beginning of her caption, tagging the famous magazine to get their attention.

In the photo, Elena can be seen leaning against a wall, coyly biting her lip as she reads a tribute issue to model Anna Nicole Smith.

Big Brother ladies share their support

Many people have already written nice compliments on Elena’s post, including a few women from Big Brother.

“Play boyyy HAY GURLLLLLL 🔥,” wrote Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21.

“That’s my girl,” added Kaitlyn Herman from Big Brother 20.

Comments of support left for Elena Davies on Instagram. Pic credit: @ElenaDavies/Instagram

More news from Big Brother

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather returned to social media and shared how he looks after multiple surgeries. He was a member of The Cookout during that season.

And Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie got engaged. He used to date Holly Allen from that same BB21 cast, but their relationship ended a while ago.

Speaking of showmances, Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder celebrated a big anniversary recently, with the BB11 couple still going strong.

Pretty soon, a new cast resides in the Big Brother house, and the producers are already working on putting together the BB25 cast.

The new season should begin around the end of June or at the beginning of July, with the online live feeds back for another summer.

Stay tuned because host Julie Chen Moonves has already begun teasing fans about what is coming up, and CBS has to release its summer television schedule soon.

Big Brother 25 will debut in the summer of 2023 on CBS.