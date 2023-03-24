Big Brother alum Amanda Zuckerman gives birth to a baby boy

Amanda Zuckerman from Big Brother 15 just gave birth.

Vander Hendricks Zachman was welcomed into the world on March 22.

This is now the third child for Amanda and her husband, Mike Zachman.

Photos of their new baby boy are featured in the Instagram post below.

Big Brother fans got to know Amanda when she starred as a member of the BB15 cast in 2013.

Amanda finished that season in seventh place and voted for Andy Herren to be the Big Brother 15 winner.

Amanda Zuckerman shares new baby pictures

“Vander Hendricks Zachman, born 3.22.23, 10:46am. My smallest little bundle, weighing 7lbs 10oz, 21 inches long. Welcome to the world little miracle baby,” Amanda wrote as the caption for her Instagram post.

She finished the post with several hashtags and attached four great photos of Vander.

Big Brother alums celebrate the birth

The comment section for Amanda’s post is packed with Big Brother alums.

“The name doesn’t quite have the same ring as Andy Herren Zachman but he’s perfect and I’m so happy for you!!!” wrote Andy from BB15.

“We all love you already, Vander!” posted Big Brother 19’s Jessica Nickson.

“Oooo the numbers 222 in the middle of his birthday is very special 😍 love an Angel number. Mazel tov!!!!” said Kaitlyn Herman from BB20.

“Gorgeous! Congratulations ❤️,” Elena Davies from BB19 stated.

Below are a few more of the well wishes.

Big Brother alums celebrate with Amanda Zuckerman. Pic credit: @amanda_zuckerman/Instagram

More news from the world of Big Brother

There has been a lot of good news coming from Big Brother alums over the past month. That includes what has been deemed as a successful open cast call for Big Brother 25.

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur got to meet his hero. It was a big moment for someone that many fans consider to be a legend at the game.

And Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie announced that he is engaged. The former houseguest appears to have found the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

Going back to the world of babies, Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C shared new photos of their Big Brother baby. The BB20 showmance is still going strong in the real world.

As for looking forward, a new season of the hit reality competition show arrives this summer. The producers are working on putting together the BB25 cast, and it appears a new group of people will compete for the $750,000 prize.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.