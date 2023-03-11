Bayleigh and Swaggy from Big Brother 20 share beautiful new photos with their baby

Big Brother 20 alums Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams shared some great new family photos this past week.

In case anyone hasn’t been keeping up with the Big Brother showmance, they have been going strong since their engagement on the BB20 season finale.

The couple has been married for nearly five years and has lived in several places since leaving the confines of the Big Brother house.

Bayleigh and Swaggy decided to settle in Puerto Rico, where they recently increased their family number by one.

Bayleigh gave birth to a baby girl this past summer, and the couple celebrated her reaching six months not too long ago.

And now they have each returned to social media to share some new photos that include their baby, Alora Leigh.

A Big Brother couple and an airplane

Swaggy shared a fun series of photos that feature himself, Bayleigh, and their baby posing on the steps of a private plane.

“Out of all the things I’m most grateful for, at the top of the list is my Bayleigh. My wife. La Jefa 😍,” begins the caption that Swaggy wrote for his wife.

He goes on to give her credit for everything she does for their family and notes that she makes him a better person.

The full caption can be read below on an Instagram post that also includes a series of photos of the beautiful couple and their kiddo.

Swaggy writes to his baby, Alora Leigh

In another post made on Instagram, Swaggy shared some additional photos from their day with the airplane, but these ones focus more on Alora Leigh.

“To alllllllllll my young men out there who is worried about having a baby or are scared .. I just wanna put you on to some game. Having Alora Leigh in my life has been the greatest thing ever[sic],” Swaggy begins a long caption to and about his daughter.

As for that recent six-month celebration for their baby, Bayleigh and Swaggy shared a cute video of her, one of the family dogs, and a fascinating balloon.

“Alora Leigh you have blessed our lives so much! Looking forward to watching you grow!” Bayleigh wrote.

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother is on the way this summer, with the producers already working on putting together the BB25 cast.

With a new season, there will likely be some twists and changes, but how about making some changes to the Veto Competition?

And here are some ideas to shake up the POV and how it is used next season.

As for the last Big Brother winner, Taylor Hale won’t do Survivor, and she spoke a bit about how she is going to carefully choose which projects she takes part in down the road.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.