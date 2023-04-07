Big Brother alums on a new season of The Challenge USA

Big Brother alums will be a big part of The Challenge USA Season 2.

The Challenge USA is a spinoff from the regular show, typically involving just people from CBS reality shows.

In the first season, people from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island made up the cast.

And this time around, the number of Big Brother alums has increased.

In place of the Love Island stars, which will now be featured on Peacock, some MTV people have reportedly joined the competition.

Survivor alums Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina were the overall winners on Season 1.

Who are the Big Brother people on The Challenge USA Season 2?

Online spoilers about the new Challenge cast indicate that as many as 13 Big Brother alums are playing.

Below is the list of people who have been linked to the show. Since the list has not been confirmed by the producers yet, take it with a grain of salt. But many of the names already seem very committed.

It’s surprising to see Joseph Abdin on the list, as online rumors indicated Joseph was sitting it out to be on The Amazing Race. Maybe the producers of both shows made it possible for him to do this.

Enzo Palumbo (BB12 and BB22)

Paulie Calafiore (BB18)

Josh Martinez (BB19)

Tyler Crispen (BB20 and BB22)

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (BB20)

Kyland Young (BB23)

Hannah Chaddha (BB23)

Tiffany Mitchell (BB23)

Alyssa Lopez (BB23)

Alyssa Snider (BB24)

Ameerah Jones (BB24)

Monte Taylor (BB24)

Joseph Abdin (BB24)

Sooooo… if I’m not mistaken, there’s also a lack of LGBTQ+ Representation?! 🤦🏻‍♂️ That’s so disheartening. Casting definitely dropped the ball. 🏳️‍🌈✨ @GamerVev #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/DB8gC94dhv — James Wallington (@JamesWallington) April 7, 2023

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother arrives on CBS this summer. It will be the BB25 cast, and early indications are that many fresh faces will compete.

Recently, BB24 winner Taylor Hale provided tips for future applicants, aided by the casting director from the show.

Outside of the show, many Big Brother alums have been giving birth.

BB16 cast member Christine Varner said she “almost died” giving birth to her son this week. She shared a video where she talked about everything that happened.

And earlier in April, Zakiyah Everette from BB18 also gave birth. This is her second kiddo following her time in the Big Brother house.

For Big Brother fans who want to go back and watch previous seasons of the show, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a great way to see where some of these Challenge stars began.

Are there any Big Brother fans here? pic.twitter.com/Z8WKo8y3Nc — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) March 22, 2023

As a reminder, a new season of Big Brother will arrive this summer. The first episode should air on CBS around the end of June or the beginning of July.

Big Brother and The Challenge USA are available for streaming on Paramount+.