Zakiyah Everette from Big Brother 18 gives birth to a beautiful baby boy

Big Brother 18 alum Zakiyah Everette just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

It was during the 2016 season of the show that Big Brother fans got to know Zakiyah.

After working as a preschool teacher, the North Carolina native introduced herself to the world of Big Brother.

Zakiyah finished in 10th place that season, becoming a member of the BB18 jury midway through it.

On finale night, Zakiyah voted for Nicole Franzel to become the Big Brother 18 winner. By a vote of 5-4, Nicole beat Paul Abrahamian on finale night.

Since then, she has been working on her family, and their numbers increased this past week.

Zakiyah Everette gives birth

Baby Kenneth Hunter was born on April 1, making this the second child for Zakiyah.

“He’s here 🤎😊! Kenneth Hunter K 🙏🏾 April 1st 2023 ☁️ My sweet boy is a dream 🌙 Mommy , daddy and big sister are so in love 🤍 Thank you God[sic],” Zakiyah wrote on an Instagram post with a lot of great photos.

Today, Zakiyah went on Instagram Live to share a new photo of their baby.

The photo below is the one that she just shared.

Zakiyah shared a new baby photo today. Pic credit: @zakiyaheverette_/Instagram

More Big Brother babies

It has been a busy few weeks for Big Brother moms.

This week, Christine Varner from Big Brother 16 gave birth. She shared a story about how she “almost died” during the complicated birth of her son.

She played the game in the summer of 2014 when Derrick Levasseur emerged as the winner. Cody Calafiore finished as the runner-up that season, and Nicole Franzel was also on the cast.

Recently, Amanda Zuckerman from Big Brother 15 also gave birth. She was a very entertaining part of the BB15 cast, even though Amanda was polarizing among the fans. Some of those fans would like to see her play the game again.

Big Brother 25 this summer

The BB25 cast will soon be taking over the house. Scheduled to begin during the summer of 2023, this new season may feature a lot of new faces.

And ahead of the new season, the casting producer and Taylor Hale provided tips about applying to be on the show. She played in the BB24 season and has a lot of insight.

And speaking of former Big Brother winners, two recent alums celebrated big anniversaries in their lives.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.