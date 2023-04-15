Big Brother alum Ameerah Jones trends on Twitter

Ameerah Jones from Big Brother 24 has been trending on Twitter this weekend.

As a member of the BB24 cast, Ameerah looked like a strong player through the first few episodes.

It seemed like Ameerah had positioned herself to lead a strong alliance, and the situation helped lead to self-confidence.

Her confidence led to her undoing when Ameerah became the first target of a new alliance called The Leftovers during Week 3.

Ameerah ended up on the block next to Terrance Higgins, where she was voted out 7-4.

Finishing in 14th place, Ameerah got sent home to watch the rest of the season with America.

Why was Ameerah Jones trending on Twitter?

Recently, a cast list for The Challenge USA 2 came out, and it featured many Big Brother alums.

Ameerah was mentioned on that rumored list, suggesting she was about to join a new reality competition show to prove what she could do.

Due to those rumors from The Challenge USA, Ameerah is now trending. Some spoilers about why that is taking place are coming up.

For fans who don’t want to read spoilers about Ameerah being on The Challenge, here is a fun article about a season of Big Brother second chances.

Back to the spoilers from The Challenge USA 2, where it looks like Ameerah was the first person eliminated. Filming for the new season is happening right now, so these are unconfirmed rumors, but they don’t make Ameerah look good.

Me when I saw Ameerah was eliminated pic.twitter.com/QwGjvII1DE — Blu (@ChallengeMTV) April 15, 2023

More from the world of Big Brother

It could be a while until CBS confirms the cast for The Challenge USA 2 and even longer until the season debuts on Paramount+.

Fans should get to watch new episodes of The Challenge USA before Big Brother 25 debuts this summer.

And when it does debut, expect this new season of The Challenge to heavily feature people who have played Big Brother in the past.

As for some other news about someone from Big Brother playing on The Challenge, a member of the BB20 cast said they turned it down.

Kaitlyn Herman says she will never play on The Challenge, opening up a spot for someone else if the producers contact her.

Meanwhile, Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 and The Cookout continues to plead his case to be invited onto The Challenge.

Past seasons of Big Brother and The Challenge USA Season 1 can be streamed on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.