Big Brother 20 cast member says they keep turning down The Challenge

Big Brother has become a big part of The Challenge USA.

A spin-off from the original version of The Challenge on MTV, this USA version began as a way for people from CBS reality shows to compete for a nice cash prize.

Rumors about the new cast for The Challenge USA indicate that as many as 13 former Big Brother houseguests are ready to compete.

That’s a lot of people from one show, suggesting there could be some pregaming and alliances in place before filming even began.

The show will also feature people from Survivor, The Amazing Race, and even some MTV stars of the past.

But not everyone is keen on going from Big Brother to The Challenge.

Big Brother 20 castaway says she turned down The Challenge USA

“I’m gonna say this once so it’s on the record. I have, and will continue to turn down challenge mtv / challenge USA opportunities[sic],” Kaitlyn Herman wrote on Twitter.

The former BB20 cast member left a big impression on fans after appearing on the show in the summer of 2018.

Kaitlyn tried maneuvering between two big alliances that season, ultimately finishing 13th place. She also got sent home before the BB20 jury formed, so Kaitlyn didn’t get to vote between Tyler Crispen and Kaycee Clark on finale night.

“So for everyone that’s confused as to why they don’t bring me back… they try. Every year. Not for me[sic],” Kaitlyn finished her tweet.

Unfortunately for Kaitlyn, one of the moments that Big Brother fans associated with her appearance on the show is the puzzle challenge shared below.

More news from Big Brother

Regarding links between the reality competition show and MTV, Big Brother has been nominated for an award this spring. Voting is still open for fans to weigh in on the best competition show.

Going back to former houseguests, several of them have given birth recently.

Big Brother 15 houseguest Amanda Zuckerman gave birth to a new baby boy. The controversial player has been celebrating the big day a lot on social media.

In other news, Christine Varner said she “almost died” during the birth of her son. Christine was a part of the Big Brother 16 cast that featured Derrick Levasseur, Cody Calafiore, and Nicole Franzel.

And earlier in April, Zakiyah Everette also gave birth. She was a part of the BB18 cast that played the game in the summer of 2016.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS and The Challenge USA Season 2 is currently filming.