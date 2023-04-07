Big Brother was nominated for an MTV award and here’s how fans can vote

Big Brother is up for an award at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The nominations recently came out, and now fans of the show can vote for it to win.

It’s the Big Brother 24 cast that is up for this particular award, with the season garnering a lot of viewers.

In addition to everyone that watched the CBS show live, many more viewers streamed the episodes through Paramount+.

Taylor Hale won Big Brother 24, with Monte Taylor in second place.

Following the season, many members of the BB24 cast have been extremely active on social media.

How can Big Brother fans vote for the MTV award?

Big Brother 24 is one of five shows nominated for Best Competition Series.

The other nominees are All Star Shore, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, The Challenge: USA, and The Traitors.

There are 19 total categories at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards, and the winners will be revealed on a May 7 telecast.

Fans can vote up to 10 times in each of the categories.

To vote, click on the link in the social media post below. Then scroll down to the Best Competition Series category.

BIG NEWS!🥳 #BigBrother is nominated for Best Competition Series at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards! Lock in your vote by April 14th at https://t.co/QdpPDQfuXD and see who's crowned the winner Sunday, May 7th at 8/7c on @MTV!🔑 pic.twitter.com/GtTXtvKolR — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) April 6, 2023

More from the Big Brother 24 cast

Some members of the BB24 cast will be on a new season of The Challenge USA. They are joined by many other alums from the past.

In preparation to be on The Challenge, Joseph Abdin posted an image where he is ripped. The former houseguest has been spending a lot of time in the gym.

And speaking of new photos, Alyssa Snider posed in the sun to show off her new tan and bikini.

Guess what?? Big Brother was nominated for Best Competition Series at this year’s upcoming #MTVAwards ‼️‼️ VOTING is open NOW! Go Vote ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/pmRi6S4Ged pic.twitter.com/YHIpFFNBKy — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) April 6, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS and the MTV Movie and TV Awards telecast is on May 7 at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.